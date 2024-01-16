PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Ryan Moore Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ryan Moore of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Moore at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Moore has an average score of -19, with an average finish of sixth.
    • In 2023, Moore failed to make the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Moore's Recent Performances

    • Moore has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -17 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Moore is averaging 4.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranked third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a 0.522 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181287.0287.9
    Greens in Regulation %3269.41%76.23%
    Putts Per Round7428.8328.5
    Par Breakers10721.69%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance611.51%5.56%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Moore's Best Finishes

    • Last season Moore played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
    • Moore placed 155th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points last season.

    Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore posted his best effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.745. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.574), which ranked second in the field.
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1120.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5220.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.2111.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0292.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.1714.956

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Moore's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2868-70-68-65-1325
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4869-69-71-66-99
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-70-72-2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am767-69-72-67-1283
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-69+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

