Ryan Moore Betting Profile: The American Express

Moore has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -17 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.