Ryan Moore Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 19: Ryan Moore of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 19, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Moore has an average score of -19, with an average finish of sixth.
- In 2023, Moore failed to make the cut (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Moore's Recent Performances
- Moore has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -17 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 287.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 2.413 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moore is averaging 4.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 last season, which ranked 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranked 181st, and his 70.2% driving accuracy average ranked third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a 0.522 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 69.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.83, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|287.0
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|69.41%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.83
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|107
|21.69%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.51%
|5.56%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Best Finishes
- Last season Moore played 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he shot -19 and finished fifth.
- Moore placed 155th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points last season.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.694.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.172.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore posted his best effort last season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 11th in the field at 2.745. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.574), which ranked second in the field.
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.339) at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023. That ranked 14th in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.112
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.522
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.211
|1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.029
|2.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.171
|4.956
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Moore's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|68-70-68-65
|-13
|25
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|48
|69-69-71-66
|-9
|9
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-72
|-2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|67-69-72-67
|-12
|83
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.