Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: The American Express
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Brehm struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is seeking better results in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Brehm has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 65th.
- In 2023, Brehm missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Brehm's Recent Performances
- Brehm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Brehm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm is averaging 0.367 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -5.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Brehm put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th, while his 49% driving accuracy average ranked 187th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm had a -0.554 mark that ranked 184th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 61st last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|64.53%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|173
|19.77%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|15.63%
|16.20%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Brehm's Best Finishes
- Brehm took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times (27.3%).
- Last season Brehm's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -6 and finished 14th.
- With 155 points last season, Brehm ranked 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 2.233.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.235 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.680, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.376
|-2.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-0.554
|-1.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|186
|-0.440
|-1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.212
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.159
|-5.102
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Brehm's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|35
|68-71-68-78
|-7
|23
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|69-69-68-66
|-8
|12
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-73
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|79-75-76
|+15
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|67-74-64-69
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|66-75-76-74
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-68-71-66
|-10
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of The American Express.
