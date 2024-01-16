PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: The American Express

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Brehm struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is seeking better results in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Brehm at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Brehm has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 65th.
    • In 2023, Brehm missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • Brehm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Brehm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished -15 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Brehm has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm is averaging 0.367 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -5.102 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Brehm put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.376 last season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.1 yards) ranked 39th, while his 49% driving accuracy average ranked 187th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Brehm had a -0.554 mark that ranked 184th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 64.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 61st last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1300.2
    Greens in Regulation %16664.53%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16229.5130.0
    Par Breakers17319.77%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16615.63%16.20%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm took part in 33 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut nine times (27.3%).
    • Last season Brehm's best performance came at The Honda Classic, where he shot -6 and finished 14th.
    • With 155 points last season, Brehm ranked 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 2.233.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.235 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.680, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
    • Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.376-2.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-0.554-1.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green186-0.440-1.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.2120.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-1.159-5.102

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Brehm's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-77+6--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3568-71-68-78-723
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4169-69-68-66-812
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-68-73-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC79-75-76+15--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC76-78+12--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-75+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1467-74-64-69-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-79+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6566-75-76-74+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

