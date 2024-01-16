Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.931 (he finished 41st in that event).

Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at The Honda Classic (February 2023), ranking 35th in the field with a mark of 2.233.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 4.235 mark ranked in the field.

At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Brehm delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.680, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.