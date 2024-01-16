Parker Coody Betting Profile: The American Express
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Parker Coody hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 74th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time competing at The American Express.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Coody's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Coody has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five tournaments.
- Parker Coody has averaged 317.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of -4.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody is averaging -4.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|317.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|16.98%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Best Finishes
- Coody, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Coody's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -10 and finished 64th.
Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking 34th in the field at 1.125.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 70th in the field with a mark of -1.871.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked 56th in the field with a mark of -0.532.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.692), which ranked 36th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (which ranked him 64th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-4.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.249
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Coody's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|69-67-74-64
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.