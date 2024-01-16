Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Echavarria put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 3.112.

Echavarria put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.506. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria put up his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking in the field at 1.124. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680). That ranked sixth in the field.