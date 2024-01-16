Nico Echavarria Betting Profile: The American Express
Nico Echavarria hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Echavarria missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his lone recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Echavarria's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Echavarria has an average finish of 48th.
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- Off the tee, Nico Echavarria has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 2.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria is averaging -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Echavarria's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.113 last season ranked 125th on TOUR, and his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranked 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria ranked 172nd on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.416, while he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.74%.
- On the greens, Echavarria registered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.17, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 19.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|74.72%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.17
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.59%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|7.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Best Finishes
- Echavarria last season participated in 30 tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut eight times (26.7%).
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -21 and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Echavarria earned 417 points last season, which placed him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Echavarria put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), ranking seventh in the field at 3.112.
- Echavarria put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking in the field at 2.506. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria put up his best performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking in the field at 1.124. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.680). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.113
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.416
|-3.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.237
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.165
|2.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-0.931
|-0.163
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Echavarria's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The American Express.
