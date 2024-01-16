Michael Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that event).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 5.294 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).