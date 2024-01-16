Michael Kim Betting Profile: The American Express
In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Michael Kim ended the weekend at -8, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 seeking better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last three appearances at The American Express, Kim has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -11.
- In 2023, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Kim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 3.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 6.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.224 mark (59th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, while he averaged 29.14 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|305.0
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.16%
|74.17%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|152
|20.45%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|13.33%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Best Finishes
- Last season Kim played 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -15 and finished fifth in that event.
- With 563 points last season, Kim ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 5.294 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.019
|-1.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|3.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|3.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.350
|6.850
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|47
|70-68-73-71
|+2
|9
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|67-69-69-67
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-75
|-4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|69-74-70-77
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-72-70-66
|-11
|68
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|5
|70-66-71-66
|-15
|65
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
