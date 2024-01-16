PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Michael Kim Betting Profile: The American Express

    In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Michael Kim ended the weekend at -8, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 seeking better results.

    Latest odds for Kim at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last three appearances at The American Express, Kim has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of -11.
    • In 2023, Kim failed to make the cut (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 3.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 6.850 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 (106th) last season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.224 mark (59th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, while he averaged 29.14 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58305.0309.9
    Greens in Regulation %6968.16%74.17%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.4
    Par Breakers15220.45%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%13.33%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Last season Kim played 31 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -15 and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 563 points last season, Kim ranked 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.151 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he posted a 5.294 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim posted his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.987, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 18th in that tournament).
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.019-1.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2243.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0500.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0943.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3506.850

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Kim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC75-74+7--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4770-68-73-71+29
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3567-69-69-67-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-70-75-4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4469-74-70-77+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-72-70-66-1168
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC72-72+4--
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open570-66-71-66-1565
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

