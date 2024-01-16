McClure Meissner Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner enters play in La Quinta, California looking for better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the U.S. Open.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Meissner's first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Meissner has finished in the top five twice.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|77.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|11.42%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner, who played two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.