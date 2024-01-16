Matti Schmid Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished sixth at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Schmid finished sixth (with a score of -23) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid is averaging -0.350 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 0.447 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 last season, which ranked 52nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranked 10th, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 108th on TOUR with an average of -0.016 per round. Additionally, he ranked 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.57%.
- On the greens, Schmid registered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR, while he ranked 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53. He broke par 23.07% of the time (51st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|314.1
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.57%
|77.08%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.53
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.07%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.14%
|9.38%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid played 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Schmid had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of -21 (three shots back of the winner).
- Schmid earned 206 points last season, which ranked him 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking third in the field at 4.284.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The American Express in January 2023, as he delivered a 3.432 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.070.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.533, which ranked 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.906) at The American Express, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.237
|1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.016
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|187
|-0.473
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.071
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.180
|0.447
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Schmid's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|67-71-75-73
|-2
|5
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|67-67-70-77
|-3
|5
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|6
|64-72-65-64
|-23
|86
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-73-77
|+9
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.