Matti Schmid Betting Profile: The American Express

Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of -16 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

Schmid is averaging -0.350 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.