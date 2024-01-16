Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: The American Express
Last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Matthieu Pavon posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The American Express aiming for a better finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Pavon's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Pavon has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Pavon has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pavon is averaging 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pavon is averaging -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|18.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|18.25%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he fell short of making the cut in each event.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.641. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at -4.553. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.053.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (1.321, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.120) in July 2023 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked in the field.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.129
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The American Express.
