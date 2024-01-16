Martin Laird Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he posted a 2.315 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.068.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.272 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.