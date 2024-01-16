PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Martin Laird Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird Betting Profile: The American Express

    Martin Laird seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 62nd at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Laird at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Laird has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -11.
    • Laird finished 62nd (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -2.348 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.042, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.63%.
    • On the greens, Laird's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 107th on TOUR last season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranked 168th. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164292.4294.1
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%75.00%
    Putts Per Round16829.5730.5
    Par Breakers12521.40%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance6413.51%10.71%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Laird played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Laird put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Laird collected 391 points last season, placing 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he posted a 2.315 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.068.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.272 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.194-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.042-1.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0510.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.050-1.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.234-2.348

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Laird's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3766-69-68-69-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4575-66-66-71-29
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1565-67-69-68-1550
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2268-69-73-66-438
    January 19-22The American Express6271-69-65-71-124
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC76-72+6--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-72-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-81+13--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
