Martin Laird Betting Profile: The American Express
Martin Laird seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 62nd at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Laird has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -11.
- Laird finished 62nd (with a score of -12) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Laird's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Laird has an average finish of 45th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- Martin Laird has averaged 294.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of -1.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -2.348 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season ranked 144th on TOUR, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird ranked 113th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.042, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.63%.
- On the greens, Laird's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 107th on TOUR last season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranked 168th. He broke par 21.40% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|292.4
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.51%
|10.71%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Laird put up his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished second with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Laird collected 391 points last season, placing 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he posted a 2.315 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 3.068.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.272 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2023. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.194
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.042
|-1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.051
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.050
|-1.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.234
|-2.348
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Laird's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|66-69-68-69
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|45
|75-66-66-71
|-2
|9
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|50
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|68-69-73-66
|-4
|38
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|62
|71-69-65-71
|-12
|4
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-72-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of The American Express.
