Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 3.375.

Hubbard put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 8.490. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437). That ranked eighth in the field.