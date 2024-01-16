PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: The American Express

    Mark Hubbard will compete in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 57th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Hubbard has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -12.
    • In 2023, Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season, which ranked 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranked 163rd, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR with an average of 0.572 per round. Additionally, he ranked 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard registered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 21.79% of the time (99th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance163292.6293.8
    Greens in Regulation %6768.20%71.88%
    Putts Per Round7528.8529.7
    Par Breakers9921.79%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.36%10.76%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Last season Hubbard participated in 37 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 37 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Hubbard had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -14 and finished sixth (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hubbard placed 59th in the FedExCup standings with 697 points last season.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 3.375.
    • Hubbard put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 8.490. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.572-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.2030.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0201.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.614-0.737

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hubbard's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2170-70-67-73-840
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship567-69-65-74-1396
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2869-66-70-66-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6671-71-69-71+24
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-72-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-74+5--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2073-69-69-68-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-75+7--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-75+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4269-71-70-68-211
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-70-71-419
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.