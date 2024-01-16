Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard will compete in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 57th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Hubbard has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -12.
- In 2023, Hubbard missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Hubbard has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 293.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.182 last season, which ranked 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranked 163rd, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranked 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 14th on TOUR with an average of 0.572 per round. Additionally, he ranked 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.20%.
- On the greens, Hubbard registered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR, while he ranked 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.85. He broke par 21.79% of the time (99th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|292.6
|293.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|68.20%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.85
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.36%
|10.76%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Last season Hubbard participated in 37 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 37 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Hubbard had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He shot -14 and finished sixth (two shots back of the winner).
- Hubbard placed 59th in the FedExCup standings with 697 points last season.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking ninth in the field at 3.375.
- Hubbard put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 8.490. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.466.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.437). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.572
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.203
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.614
|-0.737
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hubbard's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|21
|70-70-67-73
|-8
|40
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|67-69-65-74
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|66
|71-71-69-71
|+2
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|73-69-69-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|69-71-70-68
|-2
|11
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.