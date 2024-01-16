Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.862 (he finished 51st in that event).

Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 24th in the field at 3.099. In that event, he finished 66th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.614, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 28th in that event.