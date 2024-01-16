Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
In his competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Lanto Griffin carded a 72nd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The American Express trying to improve on that finish.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Griffin has an average score of -20, with an average finish of third.
- Griffin last played at The American Express in 2022, finishing third with a score of -20.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- Griffin has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -10.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 last season ranked 71st on TOUR, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranked 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 171st on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin participated in 19 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -16 and finished 13th in that event.
- Griffin's 85 points last season placed him 207th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.862 (he finished 51st in that event).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 24th in the field at 3.099. In that event, he finished 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 9.614, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|2.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|1.255
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Griffin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-75-70-77
|+1
|16
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-71-68-74
|-1
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71
|E
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.