Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over Streelman's last four visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
- Streelman missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2022.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Streelman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Streelman has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Streelman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -2.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 78th on TOUR with an average of 0.142 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.61%.
- On the greens, Streelman registered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 118th on TOUR, while he ranked 155th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 19.39% of the time (183rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|31.3
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|12.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Streelman's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
- Streelman placed 87th in the FedExCup standings with 505 points last season.
Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.471. In that event, he finished 46th.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.752 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.688 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open. That ranked second in the field.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-2.243
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Streelman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|68-71-72-75
|-2
|5
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|24
|71-67-71-70
|-9
|33
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|38
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|74
|74-71-70-73
|+8
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|68-64-68-72
|-10
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|60
|73-70-74-76
|+5
|5
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|63
|74-71-69-73
|E
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.