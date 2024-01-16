Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.471. In that event, he finished 46th.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.752 mark ranked seventh in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.688 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.