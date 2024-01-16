PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: The American Express

    Kevin Streelman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Streelman at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over Streelman's last four visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Streelman missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2022.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Streelman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Streelman has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Streelman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 56th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman is averaging -2.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.007 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, and his 59.8% driving accuracy average ranked 96th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 78th on TOUR with an average of 0.142 per round. Additionally, he ranked 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.61%.
    • On the greens, Streelman registered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 118th on TOUR, while he ranked 155th with a putts-per-round average of 29.41. He broke par 19.39% of the time (183rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3298.2
    Greens in Regulation %11366.61%70.83%
    Putts Per Round15529.4131.3
    Par Breakers18319.39%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance15215.10%12.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Streelman's Best Finishes

    • Streelman teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished second at the 3M Open.
    • Streelman placed 87th in the FedExCup standings with 505 points last season.

    Streelman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 11th in the field at 3.471. In that event, he finished 46th.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.752 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.688 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Streelman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.157 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) in July 2023 at the 3M Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.007-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1420.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.135-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.118-1.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.166-2.243

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Streelman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5968-71-72-75-25
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship2471-67-71-70-933
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2066-67-69-68-1438
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7474-71-70-73+83
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3568-64-68-72-1020
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6073-70-74-76+55
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6374-71-69-73E4
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5068-71-72-73E8
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2773-70-68-73E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-72-72-72-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-69-74-67-48
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1866-71-70-70-747
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The American Express.

