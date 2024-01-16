Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: The American Express
Kevin Kisner enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the competition in 2020 at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Kisner has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2020, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Kisner has an average finish of 64th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 286.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -4.893 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.65%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.93
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.27%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.10%
|17.36%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner last season played 18 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Kisner had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 34th with a score of -6 (12 shots back of the winner).
- With 70 points last season, Kisner finished 208th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.009. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.197.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort last season was in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.286. He finished 62nd in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.617 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- Kisner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.016) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished 34th in that event).
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.893
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|72
|73-74-75-71
|+9
|3
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|29
|70-67-67-67
|-11
|26
|December 1-4
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|74-72-77-71
|+6
|--
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|4
|58-65-63
|E
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34
|76-69-67-69
|-6
|21
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|75
|72-73-73-81
|+11
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|79
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.