Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.009. He missed the cut in that event.

Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.197.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort last season was in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.286. He finished 62nd in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.617 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 34th in that event.