K.H. Lee Betting Profile: The American Express

K.H. Lee hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Lee has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -10.
- Lee missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's Recent Performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 3.185 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season, which ranked 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranked 91st, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 94th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.063, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.59%.
- On the greens, Lee registered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|300.7
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.59%
|74.44%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|10.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
- Lee accumulated 567 points last season, which placed him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.714 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.322.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking in the field at 3.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.642, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.063
|1.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.257
|1.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.345
|3.185
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lee's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|72-66-65-69
|-12
|16
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|3
|68-67-66-68
|-15
|190
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|69-68-70-67
|-10
|12
|December 9-11
|QBE Shootout
|8
|58-68-65
|E
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|7
|68-69-67-67
|-21
|86
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|73-68-71-70
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|70-75-74-71
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.
