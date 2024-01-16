K.H. Lee Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.714 (he finished 37th in that tournament).

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.322.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking in the field at 3.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.642, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).