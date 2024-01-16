PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

K.H. Lee Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    K.H. Lee hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Lee has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of -10.
    • Lee missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 315.8 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (25th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's Recent Performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 3.185 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season, which ranked 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranked 91st, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 94th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.063, while he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.59%.
    • On the greens, Lee registered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance91300.7308.5
    Greens in Regulation %5368.59%74.44%
    Putts Per Round10929.0929.0
    Par Breakers11521.50%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.50%10.28%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lee's Best Finishes

    • Lee took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
    • Lee accumulated 567 points last season, which placed him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.714 (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.322.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best performance last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking in the field at 3.575. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.642, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, which was held in October 2022. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.035-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0631.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2571.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0100.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3453.185

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lee's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3772-66-65-69-1216
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5971-68-69-72E5
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina368-67-66-68-15190
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4269-68-70-67-1012
    December 9-11QBE Shootout858-68-65E--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions768-69-67-67-2186
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2869-67-65-69-1029
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-68-67-9--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4273-68-71-70-211
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-77+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5370-75-74-71+27
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1974-68-75-66-140
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2374-67-74-72-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-69-69-69-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship866-70-71-68-973
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5070-68-68-67-116
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-68-75-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.