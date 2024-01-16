Justin Lower Betting Profile: The American Express

Lower has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.

Justin Lower has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of -1.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.