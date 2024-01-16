PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He took 41st at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lower at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Lower's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -15, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2023, Lower finished 41st (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of -1.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season, which ranked 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranked 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower sported a 0.073 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower registered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 35th on TOUR, while he ranked 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He broke par 22.53% of the time (77th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150294.2295.3
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%71.60%
    Putts Per Round3728.4929.1
    Par Breakers7722.53%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance9713.97%13.58%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Last season Lower played 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 35 events, he made the cut 19 times (54.3%).
    • Last season Lower had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished eighth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Lower compiled 430 points last season, which placed him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.078. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.181 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.181 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.898 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.243-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0731.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.212-0.921
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.354-1.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.028-2.237

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lower's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship463-71-69-73-12123
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4570-72-71-69-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2070-68-67-65-1438
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship864-68-69-68-1583
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5668-68-69-72-76
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 19-22The American Express4171-68-67-67-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-72-71+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5071-69-71-72-17
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

