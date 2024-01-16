Justin Lower Betting Profile: The American Express
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Justin Lower seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He took 41st at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Lower's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -15, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In 2023, Lower finished 41st (with a score of -15) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five appearances.
- Justin Lower has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -1.568 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging -2.237 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season, which ranked 154th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranked 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower sported a 0.073 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower registered a 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 35th on TOUR, while he ranked 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.49. He broke par 22.53% of the time (77th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|77
|22.53%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.97%
|13.58%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lower's Best Finishes
- Last season Lower played 35 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 35 events, he made the cut 19 times (54.3%).
- Last season Lower had his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -19 and finished eighth (five shots back of the winner).
- Lower compiled 430 points last season, which placed him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 2.078. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 4.181 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where his 3.181 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.898 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked eighth in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.243
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.073
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|-0.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.354
|-1.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.028
|-2.237
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lower's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|63-71-69-73
|-12
|123
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|70-72-71-69
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|20
|70-68-67-65
|-14
|38
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|64-68-69-68
|-15
|83
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|56
|68-68-69-72
|-7
|6
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|71-68-67-67
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-72-71
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|50
|71-69-71-72
|-1
|7
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.