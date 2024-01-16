Josh Teater Betting Profile: The American Express
When he takes the course January 18-21, Josh Teater will try to build upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2021, he shot -8 and finished 40th at Pete Dye Stadium Course.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Teater's average finish has been 54th, and his average score -8, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Teater finished 40th (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2021).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Teater's Recent Performances
- Teater has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Teater has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Josh Teater has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.318 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|13.10%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 33.3%.
- Last season Teater had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot -9 and finished 29th (12 shots back of the winner).
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Teater put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking in the field at 0.475.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Barbasol Championship, where his -0.742 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where his -0.399 mark ranked in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.396, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.962) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.318
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|29
|70-71-69-69
|-9
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.