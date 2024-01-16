John Pak Betting Profile: The American Express
At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, John Pak struggled, failing to make the cut at Pebble Beach Golf Links. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over the last two times Pak has played The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- In 2023, Pak missed the cut (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Pak's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pak has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Pak has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five appearances.
- John Pak has averaged yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pak has an average of in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|Par Breakers
|-
|28.70%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|11.73%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's Best Finishes
- Pak did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
Pak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-73
|-5
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-71-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.