Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.167 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.545 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.