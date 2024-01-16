Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: The American Express
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela
Jhonattan Vegas enters play January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Vegas' average finish has been 45th, and his average score -10, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Vegas missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Vegas has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has an average of -1.961 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging -0.937 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|312.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|19.84%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas took part in seven tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Vegas put up his best performance at The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort (The Champion). He shot -5 and finished 21st (seven shots back of the winner).
- Vegas earned 112 points last season, which ranked him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.167 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.626.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best performance last season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.545 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.294, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 21st.
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.838
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.937
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-69
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|68-75-70-74
|-1
|32
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|71-66-68-73
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|56
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|21
|69-72-70-64
|-5
|39
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The American Express.
