J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: The American Express

J.B. Holmes enters play in La Quinta, California trying for better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express after missing the cut in his last competition, the Fortinet Championship.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Holmes' first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Holmes' Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Holmes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -4.301 in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.00%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.11%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.67%
|21.67%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Best Finishes
- Holmes played 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Holmes had his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 67th with a score of +8 (25 shots back of the winner).
- Holmes placed 238th in the FedExCup standings with 7 points last season.
Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.301
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-83
|+9
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|68-75-77
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|67
|71-72-71-78
|+8
|4
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|71
|69-70-74-70
|+3
|3
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of The American Express.
