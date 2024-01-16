J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: The American Express

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Holmes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Holmes is averaging -0.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.