Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Harrison Endycott shot -19 and placed 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Endycott finished 22nd (with a score of -19) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Endycott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of 0.582 in his past five tournaments.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|293.2
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|66.23%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.98
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|89
|22.03%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.67%
|9.92%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott last season played 32 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he won the title with a score of -11.
- With 282 points last season, Endycott finished 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.169
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.184
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.111
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.113
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.355
|0.582
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Endycott's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|12
|72-70-65-72
|-9
|54
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|69
|67-71-69-70
|-7
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|10
|62-70-70-68
|-14
|75
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|22
|65-71-67-66
|-19
|38
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|74-70-75
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|26
|72-65-71-68
|-4
|33
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|72-71-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|58
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of The American Express.
