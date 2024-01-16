Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 42nd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Endycott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting.