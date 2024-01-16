PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Harrison Endycott shot -19 and placed 22nd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club January 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Endycott at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Endycott finished 22nd (with a score of -19) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Endycott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Harrison Endycott has averaged 292.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Endycott has an average of 0.582 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Endycott .

    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance161293.2292.9
    Greens in Regulation %12766.23%71.83%
    Putts Per Round9228.9829.7
    Par Breakers8922.03%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance13814.67%9.92%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott last season played 32 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Endycott's best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he won the title with a score of -11.
    • With 282 points last season, Endycott finished 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.169-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.1840.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1110.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.113-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.3550.582

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Endycott's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship1272-70-65-72-954
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6967-71-69-70-73
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1062-70-70-68-1475
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC76-66E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-69+6--
    January 19-22The American Express2265-71-67-66-1938
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC74-70-75+4--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2672-65-71-68-433
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6572-71-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5875-69-71-72-13
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of The American Express.

