38M AGO

Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg enters play in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 66th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Sigg at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last two trips to The American Express, Sigg has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In 2023, Sigg missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Sigg's Recent Performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Sigg is averaging 2.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Sigg .

    Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season ranked 83rd on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg sported a 0.207 mark (65th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 96th on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 108th. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138295.8295.3
    Greens in Regulation %3869.26%79.17%
    Putts Per Round10829.0730.2
    Par Breakers12121.43%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.80%9.38%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Sigg's Best Finishes

    • Sigg last season took part in 32 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Sigg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
    • With 420 points last season, Sigg ranked 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.377.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.720. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.037). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0640.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2071.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0961.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.018-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3852.040

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Sigg's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5167-73-73-71-47
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship969-71-69-67-1273
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4468-69-68-68-119
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1164-69-66-72-1360
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship4266-67-67-74-1012
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1566-69-70-64-1350
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4871-67-66-69-78
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC66-69-73-8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5569-70-75-71-26
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5773-69-72-70E5
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC77-72+7--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC73-70+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6171-73-77-70+35
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5771-70-74-72+36
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1872-64-71-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-71-69-72-516
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

