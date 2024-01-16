Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg enters play in the 2024 The American Express from January 18-21 after a 66th-place finish in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last two trips to The American Express, Sigg has an average score of -12, with an average finish of 25th.
- In 2023, Sigg missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging 2.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season ranked 83rd on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg sported a 0.207 mark (65th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 96th on TOUR last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 108th. He broke par 21.43% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.26%
|79.17%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.07
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|9.38%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg last season took part in 32 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
- With 420 points last season, Sigg ranked 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.377.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983 (he finished 25th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.720. In that tournament, he finished 18th.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.037). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.064
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.096
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.018
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|2.040
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Sigg's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|51
|67-73-73-71
|-4
|7
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|69-71-69-67
|-12
|73
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|68-69-68-68
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|11
|64-69-66-72
|-13
|60
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|66-67-67-74
|-10
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|66-69-70-64
|-13
|50
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|8
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|66-69-73
|-8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|55
|69-70-75-71
|-2
|6
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|73-69-72-70
|E
|5
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|71-73-77-70
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The American Express.
