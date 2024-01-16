Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.377.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.983 (he finished 25th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg posted his best mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.720. In that tournament, he finished 18th.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.037). That ranked seventh in the field.