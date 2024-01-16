Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: The American Express
Garrick Higgo seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 11th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Higgo has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of -22.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Higgo's Recent Performances
- Higgo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Garrick Higgo has averaged 326.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has an average of 3.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season, which ranked 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranked 27th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.291.
- On the greens, Higgo's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 77th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (97th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|310.8
|326.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.88%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.65%
|11.48%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 57.6%.
- Last season Higgo's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -22 and finished 11th.
- Higgo ranked 76th in the FedExCup standings with 586 points last season.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.844 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.718 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.509
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-2.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.098
|-1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.101
|3.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-0.164
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Higgo's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|190
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|68-68-74-64
|-10
|26
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|11
|67-68-68-63
|-22
|61
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|53
|66-76-72-78
|+4
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-68-74-68
|-8
|38
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|75-66-66-70
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The American Express.
