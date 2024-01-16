PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: The American Express

    Garrick Higgo seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The American Express. He finished 11th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgo at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Higgo has played The American Express once of late, in 2023. He finished 11th, posting a score of -22.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • Higgo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Higgo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Garrick Higgo has averaged 326.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has an average of 3.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo is averaging -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 last season, which ranked 18th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranked 27th, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.291.
    • On the greens, Higgo's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 77th last season, while he averaged 29.01 putts per round (97th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27310.8326.7
    Greens in Regulation %10366.88%63.70%
    Putts Per Round9729.0128.6
    Par Breakers7122.60%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%11.48%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 57.6%.
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came at The American Express, where he shot -22 and finished 11th.
    • Higgo ranked 76th in the FedExCup standings with 586 points last season.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.844 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.718 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.5090.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-2.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.098-1.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1013.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-0.164

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Higgo's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship370-66-68-68-16190
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship2968-68-74-64-1026
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC78-74+12--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 19-22The American Express1167-68-68-63-2261
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open5366-76-72-78+46
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-68-74-68-838
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2975-66-66-70-322
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

