Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.844 (he finished 30th in that event).

Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.718 mark ranked in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.128). That ranked fourth in the field.