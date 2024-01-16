Erik Barnes Betting Profile: The American Express
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Erik Barnes reacts after missing a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
At the Valspar Championship, Erik Barnes struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is aiming for better results in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Barnes missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Barnes' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 49th.
- He finished with a score of -1 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of 0.209 in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.61%
|59.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.62%
|16.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.93%
|15.81%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes teed off in 16 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 31.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Last season Barnes' best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 13th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- With 149 points last season, Barnes finished 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.209
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|45
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|9
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|68-71-70-72
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|10
|70-67-65-66
|-14
|65
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-66
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|72-72-71-69
|-4
|55
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-70-71
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|49
|72-67-69-71
|-1
|8
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of The American Express.
