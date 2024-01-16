Erik Barnes Betting Profile: The American Express

In his last five events, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 49th.

He finished with a score of -1 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.