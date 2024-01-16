PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Erik Barnes Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Erik Barnes reacts after missing a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    At the Valspar Championship, Erik Barnes struggled, missing the cut at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course). He is aiming for better results in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Barnes at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Barnes missed the cut (with a score of -8) in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Barnes' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He finished with a score of -1 in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Erik Barnes has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Barnes has an average of 0.209 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-305.8299.7
    Greens in Regulation %-65.61%59.40%
    Putts Per Round-29.1728.7
    Par Breakers-22.62%16.24%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.93%15.81%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' Best Finishes

    • Barnes teed off in 16 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 31.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Last season Barnes' best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 13th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • With 149 points last season, Barnes finished 176th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.209

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Barnes' Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship4570-69-72-71-69
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4368-71-70-72+112
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1070-67-65-66-1465
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-69+1--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-69-66-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1372-72-71-69-455
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-70-71+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4972-67-69-71-18
    March 2-5Puerto Rico OpenMC71-75+2--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

