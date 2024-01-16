PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Doug Ghim Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Doug Ghim struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Ghim at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Ghim's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -9.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Ghim's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -18 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -0.435 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 (50th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.174 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.51%.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance119297.7299.7
    Greens in Regulation %671.51%76.39%
    Putts Per Round17129.5830.6
    Par Breakers10821.68%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.77%8.33%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ghim's Best Finishes

    • Ghim did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 30 tournaments).
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Ghim had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Ghim placed 119th in the FedExCup standings with 345 points last season.

    Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.568. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 5.065 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.992.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.635 (his best mark last season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2470.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.174-1.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0930.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.218-1.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.297-0.435

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ghim's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship7271-70-70-81+43
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open5668-68-70-68-106
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-72-66-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-68+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-74+2--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6267-74-70-77+45
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2769-70-74-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1669-71-69-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5468-68-73-72-36
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2771-69-67-73-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1965-70-69-64-1644
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-69-69-1158
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-64-67-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3366-71-69-70-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

