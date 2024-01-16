Doug Ghim Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.568. He finished 15th in that event.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 5.065 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.992.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.635 (his best mark last season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.