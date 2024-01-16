Doug Ghim Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Doug Ghim struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is seeking a better outcome in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Ghim's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score -11, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of -9.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Ghim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -18 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim is averaging -1.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ghim has an average of -0.435 in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 (50th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked 70th on TOUR with an average of 0.174 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.51%.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.51%
|76.39%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.58
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.77%
|8.33%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 30 tournaments).
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 53.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Ghim had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 12th with a score of -11 (five shots back of the winner).
- Ghim placed 119th in the FedExCup standings with 345 points last season.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.568. He finished 15th in that event.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he produced a 5.065 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.992.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.635 (his best mark last season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|-1.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.093
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.218
|-1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.297
|-0.435
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ghim's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|72
|71-70-70-81
|+4
|3
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|6
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-66
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-74
|+2
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|67-74-70-77
|+4
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.