PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

David Lipsky Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky Betting Profile: The American Express

    David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Lipsky's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • Lipsky last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -7.
    • Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -1.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky is averaging -7.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 (131st) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 43rd on TOUR with an average of 0.330 per round. Additionally, he ranked 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.48%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 179th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44. He broke par 21.14% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance162292.7292.0
    Greens in Regulation %8967.48%67.46%
    Putts Per Round15829.4429.9
    Par Breakers13221.14%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance15515.16%13.89%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Last season Lipsky participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
    • Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot -1 and finished 12th in that event.
    • Lipsky accumulated 450 points last season, which placed him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 1.790. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.474. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.133-3.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.330-0.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.059-2.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.466-1.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-7.041

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Lipsky's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-82+7--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4469-68-71-65-119
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4069-69-69-70-314
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship1066-70-66-66-1665
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2266-73-70-67-438
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC76+6--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii465-66-66-69-14115
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC72-71-66-7--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC70-76-72+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC75-68+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational6268-71-74-75+45
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6572-73-69-78+44
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3672-70-70-73+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.