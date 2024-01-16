David Lipsky Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 1.790. In that event, he finished 30th.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.474. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.