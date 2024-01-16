David Lipsky Betting Profile: The American Express
David Lipsky looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Lipsky's average finish has been 14th, and his average score -14, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Lipsky last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of -7.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- David Lipsky has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -1.005 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky is averaging -7.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 (131st) last season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 43rd on TOUR with an average of 0.330 per round. Additionally, he ranked 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.48%.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 179th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44. He broke par 21.14% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.7
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.14%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.16%
|13.89%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Last season Lipsky participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot -1 and finished 12th in that event.
- Lipsky accumulated 450 points last season, which placed him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Fortinet Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 1.790. In that event, he finished 30th.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best effort last season was in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.474. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.133
|-3.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.330
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.059
|-2.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.466
|-1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-7.041
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Lipsky's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-82
|+7
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|69-68-71-65
|-11
|9
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|40
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|14
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|66-70-66-66
|-16
|65
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|22
|66-73-70-67
|-4
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76
|+6
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-66
|-7
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|70-76-72
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|62
|68-71-74-75
|+4
|5
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|65
|72-73-69-78
|+4
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.