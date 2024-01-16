Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The American Express
Chris Kirk will appear January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California. In his most recent tournament he placed 18th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting -11 at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Kirk has an average score of -16, with an average finish of 13th.
- Kirk last played at The American Express in 2023, finishing third with a score of -25.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -14.
- Chris Kirk has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kirk is averaging 4.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk had a 0.392 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|78.40%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.68%
|9.26%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Sentry, where he won the title with a score of -29.
- Kirk's 1161 points last season placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.762 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650 (he finished 10th in that event).
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.009
|1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.392
|3.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.283
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.134
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.819
|4.492
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Kirk's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.