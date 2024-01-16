Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.762 (he finished 10th in that event).

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650 (he finished 10th in that event).

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.575, which was his best last season. That ranked ninth in the field.