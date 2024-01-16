Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: The American Express

Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Gotterup has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 327.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.