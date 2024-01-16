Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: The American Express
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. He'll be after a better outcome January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Gotterup is playing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Gotterup has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 327.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|327.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.63
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.96%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.81%
|14.20%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup played five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|51
|73-67-71-73
|-4
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|68-70-65-70
|-11
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-68-71-68
|-10
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.