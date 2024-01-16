PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chesson Hadley enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 38th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hadley at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Hadley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -14.
    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of -8.
    • With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Hadley's Recent Performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has an average of 1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 2.690 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance110299.3301.6
    Greens in Regulation %3769.27%77.50%
    Putts Per Round9328.9929.3
    Par Breakers4823.17%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.00%7.78%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadley's Best Finishes

    • Hadley played 30 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
    • Last season Hadley had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -17 (three shots back of the winner).
    • Hadley's 304 points last season ranked him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.168-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3433.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.388-1.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3891.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1772.690

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hadley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open3767-70-69-66-1216
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1766-67-71-68-1246
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-70-65-8--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC76-68-75+4--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open2370-71-68-69-635
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-75+6--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2969-66-69-73-322
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4471-73-72-69-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6070-74-75-72+35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-75E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4367-70-72-75-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2466-65-70-66-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-70-69-69-1220
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

