Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: The American Express

Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

Over his last five events, Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.

Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hadley has an average of 1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.