Chesson Hadley Betting Profile: The American Express
Chesson Hadley enters the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off a 38th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Hadley has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -14.
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of -8.
- With numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Hadley's Recent Performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has an average of 1.417 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadley is averaging 2.690 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|299.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.27%
|77.50%
|Putts Per Round
|93
|28.99
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|48
|23.17%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.00%
|7.78%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadley's Best Finishes
- Hadley played 30 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 16 occasions.
- Last season Hadley had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished seventh with a score of -17 (three shots back of the winner).
- Hadley's 304 points last season ranked him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.168
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.343
|3.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.388
|-1.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.389
|1.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.177
|2.690
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|37
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|16
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|66-67-71-68
|-12
|46
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-70-65
|-8
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|76-68-75
|+4
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|23
|70-71-68-69
|-6
|35
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-66-69-73
|-3
|22
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|71-73-72-69
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|60
|70-74-75-72
|+3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of The American Express.
