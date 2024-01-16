Chad Ramey Betting Profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Chad Ramey missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll be after better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Ramey has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).
Ramey's Recent Performances
- Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 2.146 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.239.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.83%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.41%
|11.46%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey played 33 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
- Last season Ramey put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 12th with a score of -3 (four shots back of the winner).
- Ramey compiled 362 points last season, which ranked him 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.020. In that event, he finished 38th.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.119. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.803 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.263 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.015
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.239
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.079
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|1.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|2.146
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Ramey's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-69-69
|-13
|25
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|69
|74-67-69-74
|+4
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|38
|71-76-72-71
|-2
|20
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|54
|68-70-72-64
|-6
|6
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|65-76-73-75
|+2
|3
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The American Express.
