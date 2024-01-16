Chad Ramey Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.020. In that event, he finished 38th.

Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.119. In that event, he finished 16th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.803 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.263 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.