Chad Ramey Betting Profile: The American Express

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Chad Ramey missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll be after better results January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Ramey at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Ramey has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 315.8 (11th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (25th).

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of 2.146 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.239.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3302.2
    Greens in Regulation %10766.83%71.88%
    Putts Per Round7128.8228.9
    Par Breakers9122.00%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance12414.41%11.46%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey played 33 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 54.5%.
    • Last season Ramey put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 12th with a score of -3 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Ramey compiled 362 points last season, which ranked him 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ramey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking eighth in the field at 3.020. In that event, he finished 38th.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.119. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.803 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 11.263 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • Ramey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.0150.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.239-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.079-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3161.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0162.146

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Ramey's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open2867-66-69-69-1325
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6974-67-69-74+43
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC68-73-1--
    January 5-8Sentry Tournament of Champions3871-76-72-71-220
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii5468-70-72-64-66
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7065-76-73-75+23
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC78-70+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC70-72+2--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2764-75-68-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2770-71-68-75E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of The American Express.

