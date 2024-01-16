PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Carson Young Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Carson Young missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll be after a better result January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Young at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Young has played The American Express once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -7.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -1.719 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.479 in his past five tournaments.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 93rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.066, while he ranked 27th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.58%.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance142295.6292.4
    Greens in Regulation %2769.58%78.17%
    Putts Per Round13529.2230.6
    Par Breakers11021.60%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7913.69%9.52%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young last season played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • With 397 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.226. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.626 (he finished 15th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 3.145 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0860.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0660.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green185-0.425-1.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.124-1.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.149-2.479

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Young's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship7772-70-76-72+22
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5370-67-71-68-87
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-78+13--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC73-69E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC67-68-74-7--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC69-77+2--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2965-70-73-69-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open363-67-71-71-1693
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3873-70-69-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

