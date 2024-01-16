Carson Young Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Carson Young missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. He'll be after a better result January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Young has played The American Express once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of -7.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -13 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Carson Young has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -1.719 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.479 in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 93rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.066, while he ranked 27th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.58%.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.6
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.58%
|78.17%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.22
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|110
|21.60%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.69%
|9.52%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Best Finishes
- Young last season played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- With 397 points last season, Young finished 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.226. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.626 (he finished 15th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 3.145 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.066
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.425
|-1.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.124
|-1.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|-2.479
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Young's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|72-70-76-72
|+2
|2
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|53
|70-67-71-68
|-8
|7
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|65-70-73-69
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|93
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.