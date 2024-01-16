Carl Yuan Betting Profile: The American Express
Carl Yuan hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a fourth-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Yuan missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Yuan has finished in the top five twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Yuan has an average of 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 (67th) last season, while his average driving distance of 306.8 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yuan ranked 142nd on TOUR with an average of -0.164 per round. Additionally, he ranked 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 117th. He broke par 23.02% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.8
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.26%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|10.49%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Yuan put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished fourth with a score of -16 (zero shots back of the winner).
- Yuan earned 199 points last season, which placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.293 mark ranked third in the field.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.564. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he put up a 2.404 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.337 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.171
|1.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.164
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.148
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.351
|2.851
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Yuan's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|35
|67-66-77-69
|-1
|20
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-72
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|72-69-78
|+4
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.