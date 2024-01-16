Carl Yuan Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.293 mark ranked third in the field.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in November 2022 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.564. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he put up a 2.404 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.337 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.