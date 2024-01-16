Callum Tarren Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Callum Tarren struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is trying for better results in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over Tarren's last two visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
- In 2023, Tarren failed to make the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Tarren's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 27th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -0.220 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season ranked 64th on TOUR, and his 50.7% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren ranked 73rd on TOUR with an average of 0.168 per round. Additionally, he ranked 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|312.0
|316.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.68%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.58%
|12.70%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Tarren last season participated in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 44.1%.
- Last season Tarren put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -13 and finished seventh (eight shots back of the winner).
- Tarren collected 474 points last season, ranking 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.674 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.013, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.188
|-1.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.168
|1.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.229
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.188
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.061
|-0.220
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Tarren's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|72-68-68-69
|-11
|54
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|26
|73-66-70-68
|-3
|34
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-68-69-64
|-17
|208
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-70
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-72-75
|-1
|32
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|73-74-64-77
|+1
|4
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.