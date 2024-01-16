Callum Tarren Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.674 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.013, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.