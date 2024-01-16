PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Callum Tarren struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is trying for better results in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 in La Quinta, California.

    Latest odds for Tarren at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over Tarren's last two visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In 2023, Tarren failed to make the cut (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren has an average finish of 27th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -0.220 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 last season ranked 64th on TOUR, and his 50.7% driving accuracy average ranked 184th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren ranked 73rd on TOUR with an average of 0.168 per round. Additionally, he ranked 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 142nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19312.0316.3
    Greens in Regulation %8367.68%70.63%
    Putts Per Round14229.2930.0
    Par Breakers11921.44%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.58%12.70%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Tarren last season participated in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 44.1%.
    • Last season Tarren put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -13 and finished seventh (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Tarren collected 474 points last season, ranking 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.674 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 29th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.013, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.188-1.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1681.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.229-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.188-0.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.061-0.220

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Tarren's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship1372-68-68-69-1154
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC69-70-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open2673-66-70-68-334
    November 17-20The RSM Classic264-68-69-64-17208
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-67-70-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-72-75-132
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6573-74-64-77+14
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC72-80+10--
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC75-72+7--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

