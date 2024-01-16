Ben Taylor Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 21st in that event.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.820. He finished eighth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.306.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.201 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.