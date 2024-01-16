PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Ben Taylor Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor tries for a better result in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over Taylor's last three visits to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • Taylor missed the cut (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of +4 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -3.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 last season ranked 181st on TOUR, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranked 185th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor had a -0.085 mark (127th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor registered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1310.7
    Greens in Regulation %16164.78%65.08%
    Putts Per Round9429.0030.1
    Par Breakers16220.18%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance16315.57%19.05%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Last season Taylor participated in 34 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times (52.9%).
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at The Honda Classic.
    • Taylor collected 592 points last season, placing 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.820. He finished eighth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.306.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.201 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-0.452-1.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.085-2.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0330.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.381-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.122-3.132

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Taylor's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2569-69-72-71-728
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3970-70-70-71-715
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-77-67-56
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship5968-70-67-73-65
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open366-68-65-70-11190
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2171-65-65-69-1237
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii466-66-65-69-14115
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-69-74-5--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-71-75+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5869-72-72-73+26
    February 23-26The Honda Classic567-65-69-70-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5372-71-71-76+27
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-72+5--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta867-70-66-67-1483
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6972-72-78-71+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.