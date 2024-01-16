Ben Taylor Betting Profile: The American Express
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Ben Taylor of England hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor tries for a better result in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over Taylor's last three visits to the The American Express, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Taylor missed the cut (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Taylor's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of +4 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -0.240 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -3.132 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.452 last season ranked 181st on TOUR, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranked 185th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor had a -0.085 mark (127th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor registered a 0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a putts-per-round average of 29.00, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|64.78%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.18%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|15.57%
|19.05%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Last season Taylor participated in 34 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 18 times (52.9%).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came when he shot -9 and finished fifth at The Honda Classic.
- Taylor collected 592 points last season, placing 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.924. He finished 21st in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.820. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance last season was at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.306.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.201 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.614) at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.452
|-1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.085
|-2.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.033
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.381
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.122
|-3.132
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Taylor's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-69-72-71
|-7
|28
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|70-70-70-71
|-7
|15
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-77-67
|-5
|6
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|68-70-67-73
|-6
|5
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|3
|66-68-65-70
|-11
|190
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|71-65-65-69
|-12
|37
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-66-65-69
|-14
|115
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-71-75
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|58
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|6
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|72-71-71-76
|+2
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|72-72-78-71
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.