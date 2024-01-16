Ben Silverman Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.017 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.286. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.844. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.929, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.