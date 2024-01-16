Ben Silverman Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 19: Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the links in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 coming off an 18th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii in his last competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- This is Silverman's first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Silverman's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 2.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 5.751 Strokes Gained: Total.
Silverman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.73%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.89
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.90%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.90%
|14.17%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Best Finishes
- Silverman did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Silverman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.017 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.286. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.844. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2023, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.929, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (1.163) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Silverman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.751
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Silverman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|73-72-71
|+1
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.