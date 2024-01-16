PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Beau Hossler ended the weekend at -18, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Hossler at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over his last three trips to The American Express, Hossler has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 50th.
    • Hossler finished 50th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).

    Hossler's Recent Performances

    • Hossler has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.879 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 5.399 in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance57305.3304.8
    Greens in Regulation %10466.87%75.00%
    Putts Per Round2028.3128.7
    Par Breakers8222.32%26.94%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.47%9.44%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hossler's Best Finishes

    • Hossler took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
    • Hossler collected 658 points last season, ranking 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2300.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.2631.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2591.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2241.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4505.399

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Hossler's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship2570-72-69-70-728
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6469-68-64-75-84
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-68-66-70-847
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship3871-65-71-66-1117
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic2164-67-69-70-1237
    January 19-22The American Express5068-66-71-69-148
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-72-67-69-1168
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1474-68-71-63-852
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-69-74-73-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-72-68-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1067-68-70-66-1365
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-69-72-75E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship4071-70-74-71+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge7072-69-75-74+103
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

