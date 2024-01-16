Beau Hossler Betting Profile: The American Express

Hossler has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.

Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.879 Strokes Gained: Putting.