Beau Hossler Betting Profile: The American Express
In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Beau Hossler ended the weekend at -18, good for a 15th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 trying for better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over his last three trips to The American Express, Hossler has an average score of -14, with an average finish of 50th.
- Hossler finished 50th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm also posted numbers of 315.8 in average driving distance (11th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (25th).
Hossler's Recent Performances
- Hossler has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.879 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hossler has an average of 5.399 in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|305.3
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|66.87%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.32%
|26.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.47%
|9.44%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hossler's Best Finishes
- Hossler took part in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Hossler's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -8 and finished second in that event.
- Hossler collected 658 points last season, ranking 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.230
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.263
|1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.259
|1.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|1.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.450
|5.399
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hossler's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|28
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|69-68-64-75
|-8
|4
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-68-66-70
|-8
|47
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|17
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|21
|64-67-69-70
|-12
|37
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|68-66-71-69
|-14
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-72-67-69
|-11
|68
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|14
|74-68-71-63
|-8
|52
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-69-74-73
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-69-72-75
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|71-70-74-71
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.