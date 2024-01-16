Andrew Novak Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.739 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 5.721 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.