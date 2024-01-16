PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Andrew Novak Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Over the last two times Novak has played The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Novak missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).

    Novak's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Novak has an average finish of 56th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Novak has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -3.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging -3.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak had a 0.037 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance102299.7303.0
    Greens in Regulation %9767.08%73.61%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.9
    Par Breakers14420.70%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.16%15.28%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Novak's Best Finishes

    • Last season Novak played 28 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Novak's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -9 and finished ninth in that event.
    • Novak accumulated 424 points last season, which placed him 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.739 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 5.721 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-1.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0370.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1710.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.116-3.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.314-3.839

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Novak's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-68-70-66-1246
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-72+1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii1266-70-67-65-1254
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC73-79-68+4--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open6966-73-80-77+83
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2068-69-72-70-838
    February 23-26The Honda Classic2969-68-69-71-322
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open4468-72-71-72-57
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-75+10--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2772-70-71-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4670-72-72-70-46
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open969-72-70-68-980
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4967-72-68-72-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6766-72-70-67-93
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4068-66-74-73+113
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

