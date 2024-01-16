Andrew Novak Betting Profile: The American Express
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 26: Andrew Novak of the United States lines up a putt during the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 26, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in The American Express in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Over the last two times Novak has played The American Express, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Novak missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Novak's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Novak has an average finish of 56th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Novak has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five appearances.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 303.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -3.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging -3.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 (101st) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Novak had a 0.037 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Novak's 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 72nd last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|299.7
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|67.08%
|73.61%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|144
|20.70%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.16%
|15.28%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Novak's Best Finishes
- Last season Novak played 28 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Novak's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot -9 and finished ninth in that event.
- Novak accumulated 424 points last season, which placed him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.739 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 5.721 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.641 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.680, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Novak's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.037
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.116
|-3.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.314
|-3.839
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Novak's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-68-70-66
|-12
|46
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|12
|66-70-67-65
|-12
|54
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|73-79-68
|+4
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-73-80-77
|+8
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|68-69-72-70
|-8
|38
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|29
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|22
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|44
|68-72-71-72
|-5
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|72-70-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|9
|69-72-70-68
|-9
|80
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|66-72-70-67
|-9
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|68-66-74-73
|+1
|13
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The American Express.
