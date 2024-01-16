Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: The American Express

Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 10th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti delivered his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.196. In that event, he finished 39th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.584, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.