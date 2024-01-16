Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii, Alejandro Tosti ended the weekend at -3, good for a 70th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The American Express January 18-21 seeking better results.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at The American Express.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 315.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging -2.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|315.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|26.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|17.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti participated in three tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Tosti's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -13 and finished 10th.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.498.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in April 2023 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti delivered his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 4.196. In that event, he finished 39th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in April 2023, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.584, which ranked him 37th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in April 2023. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.249
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tosti's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|39
|72-68-69-72
|-7
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.