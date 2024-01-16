Adam Long Betting Profile: The American Express

Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.

Long is averaging 0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.