Adam Long Betting Profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Adam Long of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Adam Long seeks better results in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Long's average finish has been 69th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Long missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.
Long's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Long is averaging 0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of 2.003 in his past five tournaments.
Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|290.9
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|66.32%
|77.16%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|13.82%
|8.95%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Long's Best Finishes
- Long did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 38 tournaments).
- In those 38 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Long's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -16 and finished 13th in that event.
- Long collected 222 points last season, ranking 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Long's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.182
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.449
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.209
|1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.320
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.102
|2.003
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Long's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|23
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|53
|68-68-68-75
|-1
|6
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|68-68-72-68
|-8
|11
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|48
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|8
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-65
|-9
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|71-73-76-79
|+11
|3
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|72-70-71-71
|-3
|8
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|42
|71-71-68-72
|-2
|11
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|50
|70-71-71-72
|E
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|71-68-71-73
|-1
|40
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|68-72-68-75
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|71-65-71-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of The American Express.
