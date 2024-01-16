PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
34M AGO

Adam Long Betting Profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 09: Adam Long of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 09, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Adam Long seeks better results in the 2024 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Long at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • Long's average finish has been 69th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • Long missed the cut (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at The American Express in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 1.727 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in field), 4.03 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 in SG: Putting (61st).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (25th) en route to his win last year.

    Long's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Long has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Long is averaging 0.127 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of 2.003 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Long .

    Long's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance168290.9291.3
    Greens in Regulation %12566.32%77.16%
    Putts Per Round5428.6529.1
    Par Breakers10821.68%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance8813.82%8.95%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Long's Best Finishes

    • Long did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 38 tournaments).
    • In those 38 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Long's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -16 and finished 13th in that event.
    • Long collected 222 points last season, ranking 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Long's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.182-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.4490.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2091.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3200.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1022.003

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Long's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3070-70-70-70-823
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5368-68-68-75-16
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4468-68-72-68-811
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-77+7--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii4868-70-67-68-78
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC71-71-65-9--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open7371-73-76-79+113
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4872-70-71-71-38
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open4271-71-68-72-211
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational5070-71-71-72E8
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-73+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1971-68-71-73-140
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5968-72-68-75-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1870-68-70-65-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5071-65-71-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

