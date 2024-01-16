Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The American Express
Adam Hadwin placed 18th in The American Express in 2023, shooting a -20 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher January 18-21 at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- Hadwin's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -15, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Hadwin last participated in The American Express in 2023, finishing 18th with a score of -20.
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.03 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (25th).
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 2.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 1.804 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season, which ranked 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.7 yards) ranked 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hadwin ranked 64th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.210, while he ranked 85th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.61%.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 21st last season, and his 28.60 putts-per-round average ranked 50th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.7
|297.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.61%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.60
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|93
|21.97%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|12.04%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -40 and finished second in that event.
- Hadwin's 908 points last season ranked him 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.036 mark ranked second in the field.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he delivered a 7.615 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.786.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.829). That ranked second in the field.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.011
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.210
|-1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.065
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.445
|2.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.709
|1.804
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hadwin's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The American Express.
