Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: The American Express

Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hadwin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging 2.586 Strokes Gained: Putting.