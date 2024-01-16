PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: The American Express

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at The American Express.

    The American Express Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 18-21, 2024
    • Location: La Quinta, California
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.4M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The American Express

    • In his last four appearances at The American Express, Baddeley has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of -8.
    • Baddeley finished 50th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
    • Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.030 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.00 putts per round (25th).

    Baddeley's Recent Performances

    • Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Aaron Baddeley has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Baddeley .

    Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184284.5294.8
    Greens in Regulation %13965.76%69.10%
    Putts Per Round1028.1529.0
    Par Breakers11821.46%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance911.60%10.42%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Baddeley's Best Finishes

    • Baddeley last season played 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -15 and finished seventh.
    • With 458 points last season, Baddeley finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee187-0.586-2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.055-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.4790.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3841.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-0.073

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Baddeley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3673-69-69-71-617
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship665-64-68-71-1695
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
    November 17-20The RSM Classic3969-68-68-68-915
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii767-70-65-65-1380
    January 19-22The American Express5071-68-65-70-148
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-74+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3765-74-72-71-518
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3472-72-73-71E23
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7273-72-74-76+73
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship4674-66-70-74-46
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3970-68-69-70-714
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2371-65-66-67-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-71-71-67-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-71E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3170-67-71-65-1124
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open769-66-65-69-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-74-70-68E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6470-68-67-69-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of The American Express.

