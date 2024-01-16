Aaron Baddeley Betting Profile: The American Express
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Baddeley of Australia hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the third round of ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley hits the links January 18-21 in the 2024 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 64th-place finish in The RSM Classic, which was his last competition.
The American Express Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 18-21, 2024
- Location: La Quinta, California
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.4M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The American Express
- In his last four appearances at The American Express, Baddeley has an average finish of 63rd, and an average score of -8.
- Baddeley finished 50th (with a score of -14) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2023).
- Jon Rahm finished with 1.727 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (13th in the field), 4.030 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and -2.228 SG: Putting (61st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 315.8 (11th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27.00 putts per round (25th).
Baddeley's Recent Performances
- Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Baddeley has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Aaron Baddeley has averaged 294.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Baddeley is averaging -0.073 Strokes Gained: Total.
Baddeley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|284.5
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|65.76%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|118
|21.46%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.60%
|10.42%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Baddeley's Best Finishes
- Baddeley last season played 24 tournaments, collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Baddeley's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -15 and finished seventh.
- With 458 points last season, Baddeley finished 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|187
|-0.586
|-2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.055
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.479
|0.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.384
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-0.073
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Baddeley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|73-69-69-71
|-6
|17
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|6
|65-64-68-71
|-16
|95
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|39
|69-68-68-68
|-9
|15
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|67-70-65-65
|-13
|80
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|50
|71-68-65-70
|-14
|8
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|37
|65-74-72-71
|-5
|18
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|72-72-73-71
|E
|23
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|73-72-74-76
|+7
|3
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|46
|74-66-70-74
|-4
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|70-68-69-70
|-7
|14
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|71-65-66-67
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|70-67-71-65
|-11
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-74-70-68
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|70-68-67-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of The American Express.
