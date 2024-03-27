Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 24: ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas.
The Texas Children's Houston Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 28-31, 2024
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,435 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous Winner: Tony Finau
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Olesen is playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022, he had 4.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 5.299 SG: Approach the Green (ninth), and 7.931 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Finau posted an average driving distance of 302.4 (20th in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (seventh).
Olesen's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Olesen is averaging -0.001 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Olesen is averaging 0.151 Strokes Gained: Total.
Olesen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.3
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|57.64%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|21.53%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Best Finishes
- Olesen played three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Olesen put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. He shot -5 and finished 25th (10 shots back of the winner).
Olesen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.831
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.151
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Olesen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
