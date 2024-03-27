Thorbjørn Olesen Betting Profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Olesen has an average finish of 36th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Olesen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.

Olesen is averaging -0.001 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.