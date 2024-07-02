PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Sungjae Im ended the weekend at 20-under, good for a third-place finish. He heads into the 2024 July 4-7 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Im at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the , Im has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Im's most recent appearance at the , in 2021, he finished 47th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Im's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/20214768-67-69-72-8
    7/11/20192668-67-67-70-12

    Im's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Im is averaging 3.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 102nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.035.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119294.8299.8
    Greens in Regulation %13563.74%67.36%
    Putts Per Round3828.4729.7
    Par Breakers7724.44%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.54%12.85%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, Im has 1500 points, placing him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3851.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.0351.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1921.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0170.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5593.737

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2070-74-67-72-149
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-66-67-68-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-65-69-68-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship768-68-68-66-10360
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2471-71-68-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-71-70-68-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

