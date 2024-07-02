Sungjae Im betting profile:
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Travelers Championship, Sungjae Im ended the weekend at 20-under, good for a third-place finish. He heads into the 2024 July 4-7 looking for better results.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the , Im has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Im's most recent appearance at the , in 2021, he finished 47th after posting a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Im's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|47
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|7/11/2019
|26
|68-67-67-70
|-12
Im's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Im has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Im has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sungjae Im has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Im is averaging 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Im is averaging 3.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385, which ranks 27th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 119th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 102nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.035.
- On the greens, Im's 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 88th this season, while he averages 28.47 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|294.8
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.74%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.47
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|77
|24.44%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.54%
|12.85%
Im's best finishes
- Im has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Im has 1500 points, placing him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Im recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.385
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.035
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.192
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.017
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.559
|3.737
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|20
|70-74-67-72
|-1
|49
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-66-67-68
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-65-69-68
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|7
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|360
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|24
|71-71-68-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.