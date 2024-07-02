Sungjae Im betting profile:

This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.367 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.411 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.058), which ranked fourth in the field.