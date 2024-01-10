Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Will Zalatoris enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 20th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge, which was his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Zalatoris is playing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Zalatoris' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of +2 over his last five appearances.
- Will Zalatoris has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.551 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging 1.052 Strokes Gained: Total.
Zalatoris' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.2
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.19%
|48.77%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.04%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.69%
|19.75%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Best Finishes
- Zalatoris participated in seven tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- Last season Zalatoris' best performance came at The Genesis Invitational. He shot -13 and finished fourth in that event.
- Zalatoris earned 244 points last season, which ranked him 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.052
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Zalatoris' Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|11
|69-69-69-65
|-20
|71
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|36
|69-69-67-67
|-16
|18
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-68-70-64
|-13
|140
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|74-71-74-77
|+8
|3
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
