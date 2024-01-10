Will Zalatoris Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has finished in the top five once.

Over his last five events, Zalatoris has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of +2 over his last five appearances.

Will Zalatoris has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Zalatoris is averaging -1.551 Strokes Gained: Putting.