Will Gordon Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Will Gordon of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2023, Will Gordon has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gordon has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 28th.
- Gordon finished 28th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Gordon's Recent Performances
- Gordon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon is averaging 0.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.167 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|317.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.82%
|77.08%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.64
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|45
|23.27%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|10.07%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Gordon's Best Finishes
- Gordon took part in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
- Last season Gordon's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -18 and finished 15th in that event.
- Gordon placed 100th in the FedExCup standings with 440 points last season.
Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.358
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.154
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.416
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.169
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.073
|-0.167
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Gordon's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|30
|66-76-70-68
|-8
|23
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|65-72-73-63
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|35
|68-66-66-75
|-9
|17
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|62-67-68-69
|-18
|125
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|43
|68-71-73-69
|+1
|12
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-64-68-68
|-13
|50
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|28
|69-67-63-71
|-10
|29
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-70
|-8
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|42
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|11
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|70
|73-72-84-69
|+10
|3
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-67-73-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-67-74
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-73-67
|-8
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-68-69-75
|+3
|7
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-74-69-68
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|29
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|67-75-68-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-63-67-71
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|71-66-63-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.