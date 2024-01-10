Will Gordon Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Gordon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon is averaging 0.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.