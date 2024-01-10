PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Will Gordon Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Will Gordon of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 05, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    After he finished 28th in this tournament in 2023, Will Gordon has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii January 11-14.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last three trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gordon has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Gordon finished 28th (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (in 2023).
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Gordon's Recent Performances

    • Gordon has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon is averaging 0.443 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging -0.167 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gordon .

    Gordon's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4317.5
    Greens in Regulation %870.82%77.08%
    Putts Per Round17529.6429.7
    Par Breakers4523.27%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%10.07%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Gordon's Best Finishes

    • Gordon took part in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 21 times (61.8%).
    • Last season Gordon's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship. He shot -18 and finished 15th in that event.
    • Gordon placed 100th in the FedExCup standings with 440 points last season.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3580.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.154-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.416-0.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.1690.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.073-0.167

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Gordon's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3670-69-71-72-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship3066-76-70-68-823
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open4465-72-73-63-119
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship3568-66-66-75-917
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship362-67-68-69-18125
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open4368-71-73-69+112
    November 17-20The RSM Classic1569-64-68-68-1350
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii2869-67-63-71-1029
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC68-70-70-8--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-76+4--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC69-75E--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic4268-71-70-69-211
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard7073-72-84-69+103
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-67-73-74-17
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3670-73-71-71+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-67-74-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7069-67-73-67-83
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-68-69-75+37
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1868-74-69-68-948
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7472-68-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-71+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2566-69-70-70-529
    July 27-303M OpenMC77-75+10--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-66-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2167-75-68-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-63-67-71-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3671-66-63-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

