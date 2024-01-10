PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 03: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 03: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Simpson's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Simpson last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Simpson's Recent Performances

    • Simpson has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Simpson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
    • Webb Simpson has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging 1.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Simpson .

    Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103299.6298.2
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%70.63%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.5
    Par Breakers15920.27%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance15315.11%14.29%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Simpson's Best Finishes

    • Simpson participated in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -13 and finished fifth.
    • Simpson accumulated 252 points last season, which ranked him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.2211.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.051-1.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.0950.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0360.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.3011.066

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Simpson's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina5271-72-74-68+16
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC67-74-1--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-73-76+5--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open5770-72-68-74E5
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7471-70-66-77+42
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-72-76-66-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-68-68-73-485
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6471-67-77-72+34
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC77-77+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5270-66-69-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship567-69-68-63-13105
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-68-68-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.