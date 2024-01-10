Webb Simpson Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 03: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 03, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Simpson's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -12, over his last five appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Simpson last played at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Simpson's Recent Performances
- Simpson has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Simpson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -11.
- Webb Simpson has averaged 298.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of 0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging 1.066 Strokes Gained: Total.
Simpson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.27%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|15.11%
|14.29%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Simpson's Best Finishes
- Simpson participated in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship, where he shot -13 and finished fifth.
- Simpson accumulated 252 points last season, which ranked him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Simpson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.221
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.051
|-1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.095
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.036
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.301
|1.066
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Simpson's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|52
|71-72-74-68
|+1
|6
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-73-76
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|70-72-68-74
|E
|5
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|74
|71-70-66-77
|+4
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-72-76-66
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-68-68-73
|-4
|85
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|71-67-77-72
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|70-66-69-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|67-69-68-63
|-13
|105
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
