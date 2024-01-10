Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Vincent Norrman enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 59th-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Norrman has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -4.461 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 last season (23rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranked ninth, while his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR with an average of 0.084 per round. Additionally, he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Norrman's -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 157th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 153rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|314.2
|317.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.02%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|153
|29.39
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|47
|23.20%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.05%
|14.51%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
- Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he won the title with a score of -33.
- With 636 points last season, Norrman finished 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478 (he finished eighth in that event).
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 4.294 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.193), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.469
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.084
|-2.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.283
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.240
|-4.461
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Norrman's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|36
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|17
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|70-69-66-70
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|67-71-77-75
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|71-74-75
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|63
|72-69-70-71
|+2
|4
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|21
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|23
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|71-70-66-70
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
