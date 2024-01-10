PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Vincent Norrman enters the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii January 11-14 after a 59th-place finish in The Sentry in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Norrman has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Norrman's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Norrman has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Norrman has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -2 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Vincent Norrman has averaged 317.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -4.461 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Norrman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.469 last season (23rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (314.2 yards) ranked ninth, while his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norrman ranked 90th on TOUR with an average of 0.084 per round. Additionally, he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Norrman's -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 157th last season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranked 153rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance9314.2317.6
    Greens in Regulation %4369.02%67.59%
    Putts Per Round15329.3929.8
    Par Breakers4723.20%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.05%14.51%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Norrman's Best Finishes

    • Norrman participated in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times (55.6%).
    • Last season Norrman's best performance came at the Barbasol Championship, where he won the title with a score of -33.
    • With 636 points last season, Norrman finished 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 4.294 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.193), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.339) at the Barbasol Championship (July 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.469-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.084-2.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.030-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.283-2.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.240-4.461

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Norrman's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship3670-69-71-72-617
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC67-72-3--
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-72+2--
    January 19-22The American Express5470-69-66-70-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open4467-71-77-75+210
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC71-74-75+5--
    February 23-26The Honda Classic6372-69-70-71+24
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open2169-69-69-71-1023
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1671-70-66-70-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1867-71-67-68-1144
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson868-66-65-66-1980
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-71-71-70+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

