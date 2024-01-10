Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Last season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.478 (he finished eighth in that event).

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 4.294 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman's best performance last season was in July 2023 at the Barbasol Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.728. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Norrman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.193), which ranked seventh in the field.