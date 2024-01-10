Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Vince Whaley enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 13th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Whaley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -14.
- Whaley last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, finishing 17th with a score of -14.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Whaley's Recent Performances
- Whaley has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
- Vince Whaley has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.777 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Whaley is averaging 6.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.6
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.49%
|76.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.79
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.26%
|28.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.65%
|7.50%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Best Finishes
- Whaley took part in 14 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
- Whaley compiled 22 points last season, which placed him 228th in the FedExCup standings.
Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.178
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Whaley's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|70-69-74-71
|-4
|4
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|73-65-71-71
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-69-66-73
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-68-69
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|63-70-65-69
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|66-69-64-66
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.