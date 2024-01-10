Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Whaley has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.

Vince Whaley has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.777 Strokes Gained: Putting.