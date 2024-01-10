PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Vince Whaley Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley enters play January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club following a 13th-place finish in The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Whaley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of -14.
    • Whaley last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2022, finishing 17th with a score of -14.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Whaley's Recent Performances

    • Whaley has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Whaley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five events.
    • Vince Whaley has averaged 306.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Whaley is averaging 2.777 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Whaley is averaging 6.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whaley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-309.6306.4
    Greens in Regulation %-70.49%76.94%
    Putts Per Round-28.7928.5
    Par Breakers-23.26%28.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.65%7.50%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Whaley's Best Finishes

    • Whaley took part in 14 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Last season Whaley's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -17 and finished eighth in that event.
    • Whaley compiled 22 points last season, which placed him 228th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.960
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.777
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.178

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Whaley's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms Championship6170-69-74-71-44
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7973-65-71-71-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7273-69-76-72+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-69-66-73-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-70-69-72-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-70-70-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1368-66-65-69-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-68-69-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship863-70-65-69-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1366-69-64-66-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

