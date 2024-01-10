Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.

Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Alexander is averaging -2.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.