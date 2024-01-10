PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander placed 32nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -9 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Alexander at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Alexander has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing 32nd.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.

    Alexander's Recent Performances

    • Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -2.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -4.316 in his past five tournaments.
    Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5297.7
    Greens in Regulation %17663.86%64.68%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.1
    Par Breakers16020.23%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance16515.61%15.87%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Alexander's Best Finishes

    • Alexander last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Alexander had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Alexander accumulated 425 points last season, which placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.426-0.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-1.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0570.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.293-2.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-0.952-4.316

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Alexander's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open6472-65-73-66-84
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda Championship4468-67-68-73-811
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston Open266-66-70-66-12300
    November 17-20The RSM Classic6268-69-70-70-55
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii3268-69-65-69-920
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC70-74-71-1--
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4871-69-71-73-38
    February 23-26The Honda Classic7870-70-75-71+62
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-80+11--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6573-70-73-75+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-70-71-69-820
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-69+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC81-71+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-73-2--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

