Tyson Alexander Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander placed 32nd in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, shooting a -9 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher January 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Alexander has entered the Sony Open in Hawaii once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing 32nd.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim's average driving distance was 313.9 (26th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), with 29.25 putts per round (30th) en route to his win last year.
Alexander's Recent Performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Alexander has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyson Alexander has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -2.493 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Alexander has an average of -4.316 in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|63.86%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.23%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|15.61%
|15.87%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Alexander's Best Finishes
- Alexander last season participated in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Alexander had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of -17 (seven shots back of the winner).
- Alexander accumulated 425 points last season, which placed him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.426
|-0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-1.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.057
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.293
|-2.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-0.952
|-4.316
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Alexander's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|72-65-73-66
|-8
|4
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|44
|68-67-68-73
|-8
|11
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|2
|66-66-70-66
|-12
|300
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|62
|68-69-70-70
|-5
|5
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|32
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|20
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-71
|-1
|--
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|71-69-71-73
|-3
|8
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|78
|70-70-75-71
|+6
|2
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|65
|73-70-73-75
|+7
|4
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|20
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|81-71
|+10
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.