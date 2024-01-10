Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Tyler Duncan will appear January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed third in The RSM Classic, shooting -22 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Duncan has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Duncan last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
- Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).
Duncan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Duncan has finished in the top five once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Duncan has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging 4.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|298.8
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.80%
|80.90%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|97
|21.87%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.18%
|7.99%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Duncan's Best Finishes
- Last season Duncan participated in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Duncan's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -17 and finished third in that event.
- Duncan collected 403 points last season, placing 111th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.484
|2.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.125
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.348
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.104
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.093
|4.540
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Duncan's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|72
|65-71-70-72
|-6
|3
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|41
|64-67-71-71
|-15
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|71-71-69-70
|-3
|23
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|3
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|190
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-69-70-75
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|71-65-67-68
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-70-77-70
|+2
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.