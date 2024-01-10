Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Over his last five events, Duncan has finished in the top five once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Duncan has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Duncan has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.