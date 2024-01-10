PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Tyler Duncan Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan will appear January 11-14 in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu, Hawaii. In his last tournament he placed third in The RSM Classic, shooting -22 at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course).

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Duncan has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Duncan last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • Si Woo Kim finished with 1.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in the field), 8.25 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 SG: Putting (38th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kim posted an average driving distance of 313.9 (26th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (second), and took 29.25 putts per round (30th).

    Duncan's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Duncan has finished in the top five once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Duncan has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging 4.540 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115298.8299.8
    Greens in Regulation %970.80%80.90%
    Putts Per Round16129.5030.1
    Par Breakers9721.87%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.18%7.99%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Duncan's Best Finishes

    • Last season Duncan participated in 33 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Duncan's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -17 and finished third in that event.
    • Duncan collected 403 points last season, placing 111th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4842.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.1250.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.3480.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.1041.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0934.540

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Duncan's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    September 29 - October 2Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    October 6-9Shriners Children's Open7265-71-70-72-63
    October 27-30Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC66-71-5--
    November 3-6World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    November 10-13Cadence Bank Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC75-65-2--
    January 12-15Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 19-22The American Express4164-67-71-71-1512
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3371-71-69-70-323
    February 23-26The Honda Classic367-67-68-66-12190
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5473-69-70-75-17
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC77-70+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship371-65-67-68-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5873-70-77-70+25
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

