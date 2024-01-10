PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Troy Merritt of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Troy Merritt of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Troy Merritt seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished 65th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.3M
    • Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Merritt's average finish has been 61st, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of -4.
    • Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
    • Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Merritt has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.582 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance158293.4293.1
    Greens in Regulation %14965.28%72.84%
    Putts Per Round10329.0329.1
    Par Breakers12921.20%23.46%
    Bogey Avoidance14714.92%10.80%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Last season Merritt played 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
    • Last season Merritt had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -13 (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Merritt collected 273 points last season, placing 137th in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0261.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.075-2.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2061.567
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.4291.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.3242.582

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Merritt's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship5971-69-71-75-25
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7168-71-71-75+53
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina6772-73-68-78+73
    November 3-6World Wide Technology Championship365-69-65-67-18125
    November 17-20The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 12-15Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-69-44
    January 19-22The American ExpressMC69-71-73-3--
    February 2-5AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmMC77-72-71+5--
    February 9-12WM Phoenix OpenMC70-74+2--
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.