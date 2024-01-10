Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: Troy Merritt of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Troy Merritt seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished 65th at the par-70 Waialae Country Club in 2023.
The Sony Open in Hawaii Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 11-14, 2024
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.3M
- Previous Winner: Si Woo Kim
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Merritt's average finish has been 61st, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished 65th after posting a score of -4.
- Si Woo Kim won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.141 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (29th in field), 8.25 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.899 in SG: Putting (38th).
- Kim averaged 313.9 yards off the tee (26th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (second), and attempted 29.25 putts per round (30th) in that victory a year ago.
Merritt's Recent Performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Merritt has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 2.582 Strokes Gained: Total.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|293.4
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|65.28%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|129
|21.20%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|14.92%
|10.80%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Last season Merritt played 32 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 13 times (40.6%).
- Last season Merritt had his best performance at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of -13 (eight shots back of the winner).
- Merritt collected 273 points last season, placing 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.026
|1.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.075
|-2.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.206
|1.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.429
|1.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.324
|2.582
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Merritt's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|59
|71-69-71-75
|-2
|5
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|68-71-71-75
|+5
|3
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|67
|72-73-68-78
|+7
|3
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|3
|65-69-65-67
|-18
|125
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-69
|-4
|4
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-73
|-3
|--
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|MC
|77-72-71
|+5
|--
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
