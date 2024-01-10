Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Merritt has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.

Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging 1.795 Strokes Gained: Putting.